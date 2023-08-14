After batting .306 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .300 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

In 62.1% of his 87 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 16.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.9% of his games this season, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .297 AVG .304 .331 OBP .383 .471 SLG .600 14 XBH 20 5 HR 10 19 RBI 20 24/8 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings