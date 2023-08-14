Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rays - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After batting .306 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .300 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 62.1% of his 87 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 16.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.9% of his games this season, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.297
|AVG
|.304
|.331
|OBP
|.383
|.471
|SLG
|.600
|14
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|20
|24/8
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday, July 31 against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
