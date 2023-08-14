On Monday, Thairo Estrada (.302 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada is hitting .271 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.

In 72.7% of his games this year (56 of 77), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (31.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (33.8%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (6.5%).

He has scored in 46.8% of his games this year (36 of 77), with two or more runs 10 times (13.0%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 42 .275 AVG .268 .318 OBP .328 .458 SLG .393 13 XBH 17 6 HR 3 16 RBI 18 37/6 K/BB 51/11 7 SB 11

Rays Pitching Rankings