Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rays - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday, Thairo Estrada (.302 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada is hitting .271 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- In 72.7% of his games this year (56 of 77), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (31.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (33.8%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (6.5%).
- He has scored in 46.8% of his games this year (36 of 77), with two or more runs 10 times (13.0%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|.275
|AVG
|.268
|.318
|OBP
|.328
|.458
|SLG
|.393
|13
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|18
|37/6
|K/BB
|51/11
|7
|SB
|11
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays will send Glasnow (5-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, July 31 against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
