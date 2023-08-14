LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on August 14 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.389) and total hits (85) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.

Wade has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (57 of 99), with multiple hits 22 times (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has driven home a run in 23 games this season (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 41 games this season (41.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 51 .245 AVG .279 .354 OBP .419 .457 SLG .378 17 XBH 9 7 HR 4 13 RBI 20 32/25 K/BB 47/39 0 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings