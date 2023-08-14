LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rays - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on August 14 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.389) and total hits (85) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
- Wade has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (57 of 99), with multiple hits 22 times (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has driven home a run in 23 games this season (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 41 games this season (41.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.245
|AVG
|.279
|.354
|OBP
|.419
|.457
|SLG
|.378
|17
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|32/25
|K/BB
|47/39
|0
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Rays give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday, July 31 against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.15, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
