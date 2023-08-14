Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rays - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday, Joc Pederson (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .228 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks.
- Pederson has had a hit in 47 of 81 games this season (58.0%), including multiple hits five times (6.2%).
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has driven in a run in 27 games this year (33.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.7% of his games this season (33 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.221
|.304
|OBP
|.374
|.411
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|21/13
|K/BB
|40/26
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday, July 31 against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 3.15 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.