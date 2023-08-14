On Monday, Joc Pederson (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .228 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks.

Pederson has had a hit in 47 of 81 games this season (58.0%), including multiple hits five times (6.2%).

He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has driven in a run in 27 games this year (33.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.7% of his games this season (33 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .234 AVG .221 .304 OBP .374 .411 SLG .410 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 20 21/13 K/BB 40/26 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings