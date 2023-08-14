J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rays - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday, J.D. Davis (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Explore More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .412, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.
- Davis has recorded a hit in 61 of 108 games this season (56.5%), including 26 multi-hit games (24.1%).
- He has homered in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Davis has an RBI in 33 of 108 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (36.1%), including six games with multiple runs (5.6%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|51
|.234
|AVG
|.257
|.315
|OBP
|.332
|.372
|SLG
|.454
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|34
|58/21
|K/BB
|67/20
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, July 31 against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.15, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
