On Monday, J.D. Davis (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .412, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.

Davis has recorded a hit in 61 of 108 games this season (56.5%), including 26 multi-hit games (24.1%).

He has homered in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Davis has an RBI in 33 of 108 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (36.1%), including six games with multiple runs (5.6%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 51 .234 AVG .257 .315 OBP .332 .372 SLG .454 14 XBH 17 6 HR 9 22 RBI 34 58/21 K/BB 67/20 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings