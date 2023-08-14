The San Francisco Giants (63-55) will look to Michael Conforto, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Tampa Bay Rays (71-49) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday, at Oracle Park.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Ryan Walker (4-1, 2.40 ERA).

Giants vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (5-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-1, 2.40 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

Walker (4-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up only one hit.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.40, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.

Walker has yet to register a quality start this season.

Walker has yet to last five or more innings in any of his eight starts (he's averaging 1 2/3 innings per appearance).

He is trying to keep a streak of three games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays' Glasnow (5-3) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, July 31, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.15, a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.078.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Glasnow has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

