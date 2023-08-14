In the series opener on Monday, August 14, Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (71-49) as they square off against the San Francisco Giants (63-55), who will counter with Ryan Walker. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Giants are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rays (-135). A 7.5-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Giants vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (5-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-1, 2.40 ERA)

Giants vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 97 times and won 63, or 64.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have gone 55-22 (71.4%).

Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 24 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 9-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Giants vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+310) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+320) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 2nd Win NL West +2000 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.