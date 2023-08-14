How to Watch the Giants vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Ryan Walker will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants in the first of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 131 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 331 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 24th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- San Francisco ranks 19th in the majors with 516 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- San Francisco has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.232 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will hand the ball to Walker (4-1) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, throwing one scoreless inning of relief and allowing one hit.
- None of Walker's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his eight starts this season. He averages 1.4 frames per outing.
- He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Angels
|L 7-5
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Lucas Giolito
|8/9/2023
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|-
|8/11/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Jon Gray
|8/12/2023
|Rangers
|L 9-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Andrew Heaney
|8/13/2023
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dane Dunning
|8/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/15/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Zack Littell
|8/16/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Aaron Civale
|8/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Spencer Strider
|8/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Fried
