Ryan Walker will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants in the first of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 131 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 331 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 24th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

San Francisco ranks 19th in the majors with 516 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

San Francisco has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.232 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will hand the ball to Walker (4-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, throwing one scoreless inning of relief and allowing one hit.

None of Walker's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his eight starts this season. He averages 1.4 frames per outing.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Scott Alexander Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels L 4-1 Away Ryan Walker - 8/11/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Scott Alexander Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers L 9-3 Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays - Home Ryan Walker Tyler Glasnow 8/15/2023 Rays - Home - Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays - Home Ross Stripling Aaron Civale 8/18/2023 Braves - Away Alex Cobb Spencer Strider 8/19/2023 Braves - Away Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos 8/20/2023 Braves - Away - Max Fried

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.