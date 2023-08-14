The Tampa Bay Rays versus San Francisco Giants game on Monday at 9:45 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Wander Franco and LaMonte Wade Jr.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +115. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Giants vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants were upset in every contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Giants and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (52.2%) in those contests.

San Francisco has entered 20 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 9-11 in those contests.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 49 of its 117 chances.

The Giants are 4-8-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-26 29-29 25-28 38-26 44-41 19-13

