Giants vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 14
Monday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (71-49) and San Francisco Giants (63-55) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET on August 14.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Ryan Walker (4-1, 2.40 ERA).
Giants vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The previous 10 Giants contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Francisco has been victorious nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- San Francisco scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (516 total, 4.4 per game).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|@ Angels
|L 7-5
|Scott Alexander vs Lucas Giolito
|August 9
|@ Angels
|L 4-1
|Ryan Walker vs -
|August 11
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Scott Alexander vs Jon Gray
|August 12
|Rangers
|L 9-3
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Heaney
|August 13
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Logan Webb vs Dane Dunning
|August 14
|Rays
|-
|Ryan Walker vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 15
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Zack Littell
|August 16
|Rays
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Aaron Civale
|August 18
|@ Braves
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Spencer Strider
|August 19
|@ Braves
|-
|Logan Webb vs Yonny Chirinos
|August 20
|@ Braves
|-
|TBA vs Max Fried
