Monday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (71-49) and San Francisco Giants (63-55) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET on August 14.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Ryan Walker (4-1, 2.40 ERA).

Giants vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The previous 10 Giants contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (516 total, 4.4 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule