On Monday, Brandon Crawford (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .203 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

In 36 of 73 games this year (49.3%) Crawford has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.6%).

In six games this season, he has homered (8.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has driven in a run in 24 games this season (32.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .191 AVG .214 .264 OBP .279 .339 SLG .325 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 15 34/11 K/BB 32/10 2 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings