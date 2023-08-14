Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rays - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, Brandon Crawford (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .203 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
- In 36 of 73 games this year (49.3%) Crawford has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.6%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (8.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has driven in a run in 24 games this season (32.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.191
|AVG
|.214
|.264
|OBP
|.279
|.339
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|15
|34/11
|K/BB
|32/10
|2
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (5-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday, July 31 against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.15, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.