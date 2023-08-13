After batting .325 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .301 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Flores has recorded a hit in 54 of 86 games this season (62.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (24.4%).

In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (16.3%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

Flores has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this year (26 of 86), with two or more RBI eight times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .299 AVG .304 .333 OBP .383 .474 SLG .600 14 XBH 20 5 HR 10 19 RBI 20 23/8 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings