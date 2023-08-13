Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .325 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .301 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Flores has recorded a hit in 54 of 86 games this season (62.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (16.3%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- Flores has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this year (26 of 86), with two or more RBI eight times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.299
|AVG
|.304
|.333
|OBP
|.383
|.474
|SLG
|.600
|14
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|20
|23/8
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning will try to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 13th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 20th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
