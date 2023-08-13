The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.214 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rangers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Dane Dunning TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks while batting .266.

Estrada has had a hit in 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.3%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.2% of his games this season, Estrada has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (47.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 42 .263 AVG .268 .308 OBP .328 .445 SLG .393 12 XBH 17 6 HR 3 16 RBI 18 36/6 K/BB 51/11 7 SB 11

Rangers Pitching Rankings