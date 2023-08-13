Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.214 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rangers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks while batting .266.
- Estrada has had a hit in 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.3%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.2% of his games this season, Estrada has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (47.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|42
|.263
|AVG
|.268
|.308
|OBP
|.328
|.445
|SLG
|.393
|12
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|18
|36/6
|K/BB
|51/11
|7
|SB
|11
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.28), 20th in WHIP (1.152), and 53rd in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
