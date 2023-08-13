Chelsea Gray and Allisha Gray will clash when the Las Vegas Aces (26-3) play the Atlanta Dream (15-15) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, August 13 at 9:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Las Vegas picked up a 113-89 win versus Washington. The Aces were led by A'ja Wilson's 40 points, 12 rebounds and two steals and Chelsea Gray's 19 points and 10 assists. Atlanta is coming into this game having lost to Los Angeles 85-74 in their last outing. Rhyne Howard led the team with 17 points.

Aces vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-3000 to win)

Aces (-3000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+1200 to win)

Dream (+1200 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-16.5)

Aces (-16.5) What's the over/under?: 175.5

175.5 When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

Aces Season Stats

It's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are scoring 94.2 points per game (best in WNBA) and surrendering 80.1 points per contest (second-best).

Las Vegas is averaging 34.8 rebounds per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 34 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

With 22.1 dimes per game, the Aces rank second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.2 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 13 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are making 9.5 threes per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 39.1% from three-point land (best).

Las Vegas is allowing 7.5 threes per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is allowing opponents to shoot 34.3% (sixth-ranked) from three-point land.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces' offense has been much better at home (96.8 PPG) compared to road games (91.9 PPG). Similarly, their defense has been much better at home (77.3 PPG allowed) when compared to away games (82.8 PPG allowed).

When playing at home, Las Vegas averages 35.4 rebounds, while on the road it averages 34.2. It allows its opponents to pull down 34 both home and away.

On average, the Aces rack up more assists at home than on the road (22.6 at home, 21.6 on the road). In 2023, Las Vegas has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (9.9 per game at home versus 12.4 on the road), and has forced a lower number of turnovers at home than on the road (12.9 per game at home versus 13.1 on the road).

The Aces make 1.1 more three-pointers when playing at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (9). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (39.7% in home games compared to 38.6% on the road).

Las Vegas allows 1.8000000000000007 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (8.4). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (30.6% in home games compared to 37.6% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 25 of the 28 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (89.3%).

The Aces have played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 16-12-0 this season.

Against the spread as 16.5-point favorites or more, Las Vegas is 5-1.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aces a 96.8% chance to win.

