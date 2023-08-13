On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.393) and total hits (85) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

In 58.2% of his games this year (57 of 98), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (22.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.2%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Wade has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (23 of 98), with two or more RBI six times (6.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 of 98 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 51 .252 AVG .279 .362 OBP .419 .469 SLG .378 17 XBH 9 7 HR 4 13 RBI 20 32/25 K/BB 47/39 0 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings