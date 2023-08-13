LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rangers Player Props
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.393) and total hits (85) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- In 58.2% of his games this year (57 of 98), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (22.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.2%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Wade has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (23 of 98), with two or more RBI six times (6.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 98 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|51
|.252
|AVG
|.279
|.362
|OBP
|.419
|.469
|SLG
|.378
|17
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|32/25
|K/BB
|47/39
|0
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers will send Dunning (9-4) to make his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.28), 20th in WHIP (1.152), and 53rd in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.