On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.393) and total hits (85) this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
  • In 58.2% of his games this year (57 of 98), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (22.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.2%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Wade has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (23 of 98), with two or more RBI six times (6.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 41 of 98 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 51
.252 AVG .279
.362 OBP .419
.469 SLG .378
17 XBH 9
7 HR 4
13 RBI 20
32/25 K/BB 47/39
0 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers will send Dunning (9-4) to make his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.28), 20th in WHIP (1.152), and 53rd in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.