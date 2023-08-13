The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .228 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks.

Pederson has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has had an RBI in 27 games this season (33.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .235 AVG .221 .308 OBP .374 .420 SLG .410 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 20 19/13 K/BB 40/26 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings