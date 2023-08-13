The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson is hitting .228 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Pederson has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pederson has had an RBI in 27 games this season (33.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 42
.235 AVG .221
.308 OBP .374
.420 SLG .410
10 XBH 11
5 HR 6
19 RBI 20
19/13 K/BB 40/26
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Dunning (9-4) out for his 18th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 13th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 20th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 53rd.
