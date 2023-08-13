J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rangers Player Props
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 61 of 107 games this season (57.0%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (24.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 107), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (33 of 107), with two or more RBI 12 times (11.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (36.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.239
|AVG
|.257
|.321
|OBP
|.332
|.380
|SLG
|.454
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|34
|55/21
|K/BB
|67/20
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-4) to the mound for his 18th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 13th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 20th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 53rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.