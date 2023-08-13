The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Davis has gotten a hit in 61 of 107 games this season (57.0%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (24.3%).

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 107), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (33 of 107), with two or more RBI 12 times (11.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (36.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 51 .239 AVG .257 .321 OBP .332 .380 SLG .454 14 XBH 17 6 HR 9 22 RBI 34 55/21 K/BB 67/20 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings