The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season.
  • Davis has gotten a hit in 61 of 107 games this season (57.0%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (24.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 107), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (33 of 107), with two or more RBI 12 times (11.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 39 games this season (36.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 51
.239 AVG .257
.321 OBP .332
.380 SLG .454
14 XBH 17
6 HR 9
22 RBI 34
55/21 K/BB 67/20
1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-4) to the mound for his 18th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 13th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 20th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 53rd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.