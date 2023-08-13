The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

  • Ramos has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .233.
  • Ramos has a base hit in seven of 11 games played this year (63.6%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Ramos has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
.300 AVG .100
.333 OBP .182
.550 SLG .200
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 1
6/1 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Dunning (9-4) out for his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.28), 20th in WHIP (1.152), and 53rd in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
