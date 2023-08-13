The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Heliot Ramos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .233.

Ramos has a base hit in seven of 11 games played this year (63.6%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Ramos has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 .300 AVG .100 .333 OBP .182 .550 SLG .200 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings