Heliot Ramos Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .233.
- Ramos has a base hit in seven of 11 games played this year (63.6%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Ramos has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.300
|AVG
|.100
|.333
|OBP
|.182
|.550
|SLG
|.200
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Dunning (9-4) out for his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.28), 20th in WHIP (1.152), and 53rd in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
