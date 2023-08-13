The Texas Rangers (70-47) will try to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the San Francisco Giants (62-55), at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (9-9, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.28 ERA).

Giants vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (9-9, 3.56 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.28 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants' Webb (9-9) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, a 6.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.095 in 24 games this season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 120 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.28 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.

Dunning is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 25 outings this season.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.28), 20th in WHIP (1.152), and 53rd in K/9 (6.3).

