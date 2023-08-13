Player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park on Sunday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (9-9) will take the mound for the Giants, his 25th start of the season.

He has 16 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Webb has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 20th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 13th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 30th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Aug. 7 5.2 7 2 1 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 5 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 28 7.1 6 3 3 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1.1 5 6 6 2 1 at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Webb's player props with BetMGM.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Wade Stats

Wade has 85 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 64 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.393/.420 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 7 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Aug. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (82 total hits).

He's slashed .301/.359/.537 so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 8 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 at Angels Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 135 hits with 29 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.350/.464 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 89 RBI (113 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .262/.341/.519 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 12 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.