Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Rangers on August 13, 2023
Player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park on Sunday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).
Giants vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Webb Stats
- Logan Webb (9-9) will take the mound for the Giants, his 25th start of the season.
- He has 16 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Webb has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 24 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 20th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 13th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 30th.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Aug. 7
|5.2
|7
|2
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 2
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 28
|7.1
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 22
|1.1
|5
|6
|6
|2
|1
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 85 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 64 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.393/.420 so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 7
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Flores Stats
- Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (82 total hits).
- He's slashed .301/.359/.537 so far this season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 8
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|at Angels
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has collected 135 hits with 29 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .280/.350/.464 on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 89 RBI (113 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .262/.341/.519 so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
