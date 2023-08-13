LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the charge for the San Francisco Giants (62-55) on Sunday, August 13, when they battle Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (70-47) at Oracle Park at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (9-9, 3.56 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Giants and Rangers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Giants (-145), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Giants win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 31 out of the 61 games, or 50.8%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Giants have gone 18-17 (51.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 3-3 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won six of 17 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 2nd Win NL West +2000 - 2nd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.