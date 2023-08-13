Logan Webb gets the nod for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Oracle Park against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 19th in baseball with 129 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Francisco is 24th in MLB, slugging .389.

The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

San Francisco ranks 18th in runs scored with 513 (4.4 per game).

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.234).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Webb (9-9 with a 3.56 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

Webb is trying to collect his 17th quality start of the season.

Webb will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Angels W 8-3 Away Logan Webb Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Scott Alexander Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels L 4-1 Away Ryan Walker - 8/11/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Scott Alexander Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers L 9-3 Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays - Home Logan Webb Tyler Glasnow 8/15/2023 Rays - Home - Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays - Home Ross Stripling Aaron Civale 8/18/2023 Braves - Away Alex Cobb Spencer Strider 8/19/2023 Braves - Away Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos

