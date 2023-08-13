How to Watch the Giants vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Logan Webb gets the nod for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Oracle Park against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Giants vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 19th in baseball with 129 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- San Francisco is 24th in MLB, slugging .389.
- The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- San Francisco ranks 18th in runs scored with 513 (4.4 per game).
- The Giants rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.234).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Webb (9-9 with a 3.56 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Webb is trying to collect his 17th quality start of the season.
- Webb will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Angels
|W 8-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/8/2023
|Angels
|L 7-5
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Lucas Giolito
|8/9/2023
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|-
|8/11/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Jon Gray
|8/12/2023
|Rangers
|L 9-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Andrew Heaney
|8/13/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dane Dunning
|8/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/15/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Zack Littell
|8/16/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Aaron Civale
|8/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Spencer Strider
|8/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Yonny Chirinos
