Wilmer Flores and Adolis Garcia will be among the star attractions when the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The Rangers are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Giants (-145). An 8-run total has been set in the contest.

Giants vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-3.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 50.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (31-30).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, San Francisco has an 18-17 record (winning 51.4% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 59.2%.

San Francisco has played in 116 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-62-5).

The Giants have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 4-8-0 ATS.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-26 29-29 24-28 38-26 43-41 19-13

