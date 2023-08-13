Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (70-47) and the San Francisco Giants (62-55) clashing at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on August 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (9-9) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (9-4) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Giants vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Giants have won 31 out of the 61 games, or 50.8%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco has a record of 18-17 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 59.2% chance to win.

San Francisco has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 513 (4.4 per game).

The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule