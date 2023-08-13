Giants vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (70-47) and the San Francisco Giants (62-55) clashing at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on August 13.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (9-9) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (9-4) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Giants vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rangers Player Props
Giants Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Giants have won 31 out of the 61 games, or 50.8%, in which they've been favored.
- San Francisco has a record of 18-17 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 59.2% chance to win.
- San Francisco has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 513 (4.4 per game).
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 7
|@ Angels
|W 8-3
|Logan Webb vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 8
|@ Angels
|L 7-5
|Scott Alexander vs Lucas Giolito
|August 9
|@ Angels
|L 4-1
|Ryan Walker vs -
|August 11
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Scott Alexander vs Jon Gray
|August 12
|Rangers
|L 9-3
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Heaney
|August 13
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Dane Dunning
|August 14
|Rays
|-
|Logan Webb vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 15
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Zack Littell
|August 16
|Rays
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Aaron Civale
|August 18
|@ Braves
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Spencer Strider
|August 19
|@ Braves
|-
|Logan Webb vs Yonny Chirinos
