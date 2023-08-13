Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on August 13 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .205 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 72 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Crawford has driven home a run in 24 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 35
.196 AVG .214
.270 OBP .279
.348 SLG .325
8 XBH 9
4 HR 2
17 RBI 15
32/11 K/BB 32/10
2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning (9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 13th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 20th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
