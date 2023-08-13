Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on August 13 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .205 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 72 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has driven home a run in 24 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.196
|AVG
|.214
|.270
|OBP
|.279
|.348
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|15
|32/11
|K/BB
|32/10
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 13th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 20th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
