Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on August 13 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .205 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

In 50.0% of his 72 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has driven home a run in 24 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .196 AVG .214 .270 OBP .279 .348 SLG .325 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 15 32/11 K/BB 32/10 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings