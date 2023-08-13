A game after exploding for 40 points in a 113-89 victory over the Mystics, A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (26-3) at home versus the Atlanta Dream (15-15) on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, on CBS Sports Network and BSSE.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Dream

Las Vegas records 94.2 points per game, 10 more points than the 84.2 Atlanta allows.

Las Vegas is shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Atlanta allows to opponents.

In games the Aces shoot better than 42.4% from the field, they are 25-2 overall.

Las Vegas shoots 39.1% from beyond the arc, 6.1% higher than the 33% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Aces have an 18-2 record when the team knocks down more than 33% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 1.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Aces have been racking up 95.4 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 94.2 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has been less stingy on the defensive side of the ball as of late, giving up 82.4 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 80.1 points per game its opponents average on the 2023 season.

During their past 10 contests, the Aces are making 0.5 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (10 compared to 9.5 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (41% compared to 39.1% season-long).

Aces Injuries