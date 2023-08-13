The Las Vegas Aces (26-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Atlanta Dream (15-15) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, August 13 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Aces came out on top in their most recent matchup 113-89 against the Mystics on Friday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9.0 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.9 2.2 2.9

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

CBS Sports Network and BSSE Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson leads her team in both points (21.3) and rebounds (9.7) per game, and also posts 1.9 assists. At the other end, she posts 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (first in the WNBA).

Chelsea Gray averages a team-leading 6.9 assists per game. She is also averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 50.6% from the floor (seventh in league) and 46.3% from downtown (second in league) with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jackie Young posts 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, she posts 1.4 steals (ninth in WNBA) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kelsey Plum averages 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field (10th in WNBA) and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).

Kiah Stokes is averaging 2.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Aces vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -16.5 174.5

