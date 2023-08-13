The Las Vegas Aces (26-3) host the Atlanta Dream (15-14), one game after A'ja Wilson exploded for 40 points in the Aces' 113-89 win over the Mystics. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network and BSSE at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

The game has no set line.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

Aces vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-14.0)

Las Vegas (-14.0) Computer Predicted Total: 166.3

Aces vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has 16 wins in 28 games against the spread this year.

Las Vegas has seen 17 of its 28 games hit the over.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been shining both offensively and defensively this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (94.2) and second-best in points allowed per game (80.1).

Las Vegas is pulling down 34.8 boards per game (fourth-ranked in league). It is giving up 34.0 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Aces rank top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.2 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with 13.0 forced turnovers per contest.

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Aces, who are sinking 9.5 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 39.1% from downtown (best).

The Aces are seventh in the WNBA with 7.5 treys allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 34.3% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Las Vegas is attempting 44.4 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 64.6% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 24.3 three-pointers per contest, which are 35.4% of its shots (and 27.8% of the team's buckets).

