One game after scoring 40 points in a 113-89 win over the Mystics, A'ja Wilson will lead the Las Vegas Aces (26-3) against the Atlanta Dream (15-15). The matchup is on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSE.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Dream matchup.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

CBS Sports Network and BSSE Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Aces are 16-12-0 ATS this season.

The Dream are 14-14-0 ATS this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites this season.

So far this season, 17 out of the Aces' 28 games have hit the over.

The Dream and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 29 times this season.

