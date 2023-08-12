Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:31 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .366 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .302 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 62.4% of his games this year (53 of 85), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (24.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 14 games this season (16.5%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Flores has driven home a run in 26 games this year (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 37.6% of his games this season (32 of 85), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.5%) he has scored more than once.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.301
|AVG
|.304
|.336
|OBP
|.383
|.474
|SLG
|.600
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|20
|23/8
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (9-6) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.14, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
