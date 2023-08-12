On Saturday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .366 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .302 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

In 62.4% of his games this year (53 of 85), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (24.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 14 games this season (16.5%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

Flores has driven home a run in 26 games this year (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 37.6% of his games this season (32 of 85), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.5%) he has scored more than once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .301 AVG .304 .336 OBP .383 .474 SLG .600 13 XBH 20 5 HR 10 19 RBI 20 23/8 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings