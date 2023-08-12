Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 12 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada is batting .263 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.

In 72.0% of his 75 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has an RBI in 26 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 42 .258 AVG .268 .305 OBP .328 .447 SLG .393 12 XBH 17 6 HR 3 16 RBI 18 35/6 K/BB 51/11 7 SB 11

