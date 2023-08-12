Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 12 at 9:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada is batting .263 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- In 72.0% of his 75 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has an RBI in 26 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|42
|.258
|AVG
|.268
|.305
|OBP
|.328
|.447
|SLG
|.393
|12
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|18
|35/6
|K/BB
|51/11
|7
|SB
|11
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney will look to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.14 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.