Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Mark Mathias (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias is batting .224 with two doubles and 10 walks.
- This year, Mathias has totaled at least one hit in nine of 25 games (36.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
- Mathias has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 25 games (16.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|2
|.000
|AVG
|.200
|.000
|OBP
|.200
|.000
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Heaney (9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
