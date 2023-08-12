On Saturday, Mark Mathias (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

  • Mathias is batting .224 with two doubles and 10 walks.
  • This year, Mathias has totaled at least one hit in nine of 25 games (36.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
  • Mathias has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 25 games (16.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 2
.000 AVG .200
.000 OBP .200
.000 SLG .200
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
1/0 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Heaney (9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
