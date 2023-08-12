On Saturday, Mark Mathias (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias is batting .224 with two doubles and 10 walks.

This year, Mathias has totaled at least one hit in nine of 25 games (36.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.

Mathias has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 25 games (16.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 2 .000 AVG .200 .000 OBP .200 .000 SLG .200 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

