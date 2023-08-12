The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .266 with 64 walks and 49 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 90th in slugging.

Wade has had a hit in 57 of 98 games this season (58.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has driven home a run in 23 games this season (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 51 .252 AVG .279 .362 OBP .419 .469 SLG .378 17 XBH 9 7 HR 4 13 RBI 20 32/25 K/BB 47/39 0 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings