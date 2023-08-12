LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .266 with 64 walks and 49 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 90th in slugging.
- Wade has had a hit in 57 of 98 games this season (58.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has driven home a run in 23 games this season (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|51
|.252
|AVG
|.279
|.362
|OBP
|.419
|.469
|SLG
|.378
|17
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|32/25
|K/BB
|47/39
|0
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (9-6) to make his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.14, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
