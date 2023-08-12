Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Joc Pederson (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .229 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 58.2% of his 79 games this year, with multiple hits in 6.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.2% of his games this season, Pederson has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|42
|.237
|AVG
|.221
|.311
|OBP
|.374
|.424
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|19/13
|K/BB
|40/26
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (9-6) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.14, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
