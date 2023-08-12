On Saturday, Joc Pederson (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .229 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 58.2% of his 79 games this year, with multiple hits in 6.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.2% of his games this season, Pederson has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 42 .237 AVG .221 .311 OBP .374 .424 SLG .410 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 20 19/13 K/BB 40/26 0 SB 0

