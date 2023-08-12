On Saturday, J.D. Davis (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 91 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .421.

In 57.5% of his games this season (61 of 106), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (24.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (14.2%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (36.8%), including six multi-run games (5.7%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .244 AVG .257 .327 OBP .332 .389 SLG .454 14 XBH 17 6 HR 9 22 RBI 34 55/21 K/BB 67/20 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings