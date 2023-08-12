J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, J.D. Davis (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 91 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .421.
- In 57.5% of his games this season (61 of 106), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (24.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (14.2%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (36.8%), including six multi-run games (5.7%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.244
|AVG
|.257
|.327
|OBP
|.332
|.389
|SLG
|.454
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|34
|55/21
|K/BB
|67/20
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.14, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
