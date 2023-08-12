The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 1-for-1 with a double last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos is batting .222 with three doubles and a walk.

In six of 10 games this season, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Ramos has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 .294 AVG .100 .294 OBP .182 .412 SLG .200 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/0 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings