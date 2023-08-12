The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 1-for-1 with a double last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Heliot Ramos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

  • Ramos is batting .222 with three doubles and a walk.
  • In six of 10 games this season, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Ramos has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
.294 AVG .100
.294 OBP .182
.412 SLG .200
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
6/0 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Heaney (9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.14, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.