Heliot Ramos Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 1-for-1 with a double last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos is batting .222 with three doubles and a walk.
- In six of 10 games this season, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Ramos has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|.294
|AVG
|.100
|.294
|OBP
|.182
|.412
|SLG
|.200
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.14, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
