The San Francisco Giants (62-54) take a three-game losing run into a home matchup versus the Texas Rangers (69-47), at 9:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Alex Cobb (6-3) for the Giants and Andrew Heaney (9-6) for the Rangers.

Giants vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 3.30 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.14 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (6-3) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, a 3.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.330 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (9-6) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.14 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.

Heaney heads into this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Heaney is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

He is trying to have his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

