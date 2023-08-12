The San Francisco Giants host the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on LaMonte Wade Jr, Marcus Semien and others in this matchup.

Giants vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Cobb Stats

Alex Cobb (6-3) will take the mound for the Giants, his 22nd start of the season.

He has 10 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.30), 50th in WHIP (1.330), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Aug. 6 5.1 7 5 5 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 6.0 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 6.0 3 0 0 9 1 at Reds Jul. 20 4.1 9 5 5 0 4 at Pirates Jul. 15 6.0 4 1 1 5 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Wade Stats

Wade has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 64 walks and 33 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.393/.420 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 7 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Aug. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has collected 81 hits with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a .302/.360/.537 slash line so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 8 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 at Angels Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Athletics Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 134 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .280/.351/.462 slash line so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 111 hits with 24 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .260/.340/.520 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

