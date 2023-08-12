LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the charge for the San Francisco Giants (62-54) on Saturday, August 12, when they battle Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (69-47) at Oracle Park at 9:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers -105 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is listed for this contest.

Giants vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (6-3, 3.30 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.14 ERA)

Giants vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 31 out of the 60 games, or 51.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have a record of 31-29 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (51.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Giants were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (48.6%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 12-16 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Rangers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 2nd Win NL West +2000 - 2nd

