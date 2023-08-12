Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 9:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 21st in baseball with 127 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 24th in baseball with a .389 slugging percentage.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

San Francisco is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (510 total).

The Giants' .315 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

San Francisco has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.228).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Cobb enters the matchup with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Cobb will try to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels W 8-3 Away Logan Webb Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Scott Alexander Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels L 4-1 Away Ryan Walker - 8/11/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Scott Alexander Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays - Home Logan Webb Tyler Glasnow 8/15/2023 Rays - Home - Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays - Home Ross Stripling Aaron Civale 8/18/2023 Braves - Away Alex Cobb Spencer Strider

