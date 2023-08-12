How to Watch the Giants vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 9:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are 21st in baseball with 127 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 24th in baseball with a .389 slugging percentage.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
- San Francisco is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (510 total).
- The Giants' .315 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.
- The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.228).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Cobb enters the matchup with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cobb will try to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-6
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Luis Medina
|8/7/2023
|Angels
|W 8-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/8/2023
|Angels
|L 7-5
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Lucas Giolito
|8/9/2023
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|-
|8/11/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Jon Gray
|8/12/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Andrew Heaney
|8/13/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dane Dunning
|8/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/15/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Zack Littell
|8/16/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Aaron Civale
|8/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Spencer Strider
