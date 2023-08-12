Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 9:05 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +100. An 8-run total has been set for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -120 +100 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite 60 total times this season. They've finished 31-29 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, San Francisco has a 29-26 record (winning 52.7% of its games).

The Giants have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-62-5 record against the over/under.

The Giants are 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-25 29-29 24-28 38-25 43-41 19-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.