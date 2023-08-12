Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (69-47) and San Francisco Giants (62-54) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:05 PM ET on August 12.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Cobb (6-3, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.14 ERA).

Giants vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have won 31, or 51.7%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season San Francisco has won 31 of its 60 games, or 51.7%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 53.5% chance to win.

San Francisco has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 510 (4.4 per game).

The Giants' 3.90 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule