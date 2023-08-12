Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .205 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 72 games this season, with multiple hits in 9.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (24 of 72), with more than one RBI six times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.196
|AVG
|.214
|.270
|OBP
|.279
|.348
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|15
|32/11
|K/BB
|32/10
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.14 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
