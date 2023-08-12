The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .205 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 72 games this season, with multiple hits in 9.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in six games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (24 of 72), with more than one RBI six times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .196 AVG .214 .270 OBP .279 .348 SLG .325 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 15 32/11 K/BB 32/10 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings