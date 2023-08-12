Austin Slater -- with a slugging percentage of .059 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 12 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Austin Slater At The Plate

  • Slater is hitting .264 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Slater has gotten a hit in 22 of 51 games this year (43.1%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (13.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (9.8%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Slater has had at least one RBI in 21.6% of his games this year (11 of 51), with more than one RBI four times (7.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 of 51 games so far this season.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 22
.267 AVG .262
.380 OBP .297
.450 SLG .377
5 XBH 3
3 HR 2
11 RBI 6
13/10 K/BB 24/3
1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Heaney (9-6) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Rangers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.14, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
