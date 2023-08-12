Austin Slater -- with a slugging percentage of .059 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 12 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is hitting .264 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Slater has gotten a hit in 22 of 51 games this year (43.1%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (13.7%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (9.8%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Slater has had at least one RBI in 21.6% of his games this year (11 of 51), with more than one RBI four times (7.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 51 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .267 AVG .262 .380 OBP .297 .450 SLG .377 5 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 6 13/10 K/BB 24/3 1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings