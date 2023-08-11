Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .307.
- In 63.1% of his 84 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 84), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has driven home a run in 26 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.6%.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.310
|AVG
|.304
|.345
|OBP
|.383
|.488
|SLG
|.600
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|20
|23/8
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
