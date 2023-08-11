The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .307.

In 63.1% of his 84 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 84), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has driven home a run in 26 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .310 AVG .304 .345 OBP .383 .488 SLG .600 13 XBH 20 5 HR 10 19 RBI 20 23/8 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings