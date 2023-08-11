On Friday, Thairo Estrada (batting .175 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Jon Gray TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .267.

Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this year (54 of 74), with more than one hit 22 times (29.7%).

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (10.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has driven home a run in 25 games this year (33.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36 games this year (48.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 42 .266 AVG .268 .314 OBP .328 .461 SLG .393 12 XBH 17 6 HR 3 15 RBI 18 34/6 K/BB 51/11 7 SB 11

