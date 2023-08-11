Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Thairo Estrada (batting .175 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .267.
- Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this year (54 of 74), with more than one hit 22 times (29.7%).
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (10.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven home a run in 25 games this year (33.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36 games this year (48.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|42
|.266
|AVG
|.268
|.314
|OBP
|.328
|.461
|SLG
|.393
|12
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|18
|34/6
|K/BB
|51/11
|7
|SB
|11
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Gray (7-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
