Kelsey Plum's Las Vegas Aces (25-3) and the Washington Mystics (13-15) play at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, August 11, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas, led by A'ja Wilson with 20 points, 14 rebounds and two steals, picked up a 104-84 victory over Dallas in their most recent game. Plum added 20 points, eight assists and two steals. Led by Brittney Sykes (24 PTS, 52.6 FG%) and Myisha Hines-Allen (11 PTS, 7 AST, 2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT), Washington ended its last matchup losing 91-72 against Phoenix.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-3000 to win)

Aces (-3000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+1200 to win)

Mystics (+1200 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ION

Aces Season Stats

In terms of points, the Aces are playing well at both ends of the court, as they rank best in the league in points scored (93.6 per game) and second-best in points allowed (79.8 per contest).

With 34.8 boards per game, Las Vegas is fourth in the WNBA. It cedes 34 rebounds per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Aces have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 21.9 per game (second-best in WNBA).

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by averaging only 11.4 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks eighth in the league (13 per contest).

In terms of three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Aces, who are sinking 9.4 threes per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 38.7% from downtown (best).

Las Vegas is giving up 7.4 treys per game (fourth-ranked in league). It is allowing opponents to shoot 34% (fifth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Aces Home/Away Splits

During the 2023 campaign, the Aces score 3.6 more points per home game on average than on the road (95.5 at home, 91.9 on the road), but are giving up 6.4 fewer points per home game compared to road games (76.4 at home, 82.8 on the road).

When playing at home, Las Vegas averages 35.5 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 33.9, while on the road it averages 34.2 per game and allows 34.

On average, the Aces have more assists at home than on the road (22.2 at home, 21.6 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Las Vegas turn the ball over less at home (10.2 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (12.9 per game) than on the road (13.1).

This year, the Aces are averaging 9.8 made three-pointers per game at home and nine on the road (shooting 38.8% from deep in home games compared to 38.6% on the road).

Las Vegas concedes 2.2 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (8.4). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (29.6% in home games compared to 37.6% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have been favored on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've finished 24-3 in those games.

The Aces have played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 15-12-0 this season.

Las Vegas has covered every time (4-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.8% in this game.

