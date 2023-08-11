LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .396 this season while batting .269 with 64 walks and 49 runs scored.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Wade has had a hit in 57 of 97 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Wade has had an RBI in 23 games this season (23.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 97 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|51
|.257
|AVG
|.279
|.368
|OBP
|.419
|.479
|SLG
|.378
|17
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|30/25
|K/BB
|47/39
|0
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
