LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Jon Gray TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .396 this season while batting .269 with 64 walks and 49 runs scored.

He ranks 48th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Wade has had a hit in 57 of 97 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.7%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Wade has had an RBI in 23 games this season (23.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 of 97 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 51 .257 AVG .279 .368 OBP .419 .479 SLG .378 17 XBH 9 7 HR 4 13 RBI 20 30/25 K/BB 47/39 0 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings