The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .229.

Pederson has had a hit in 45 of 78 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits five times (6.4%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (12.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (27 of 78), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 42 .237 AVG .221 .313 OBP .374 .430 SLG .410 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 20 19/13 K/BB 40/26 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings