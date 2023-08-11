Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .229.
- Pederson has had a hit in 45 of 78 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits five times (6.4%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (12.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (27 of 78), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|.237
|AVG
|.221
|.313
|OBP
|.374
|.430
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|19/13
|K/BB
|40/26
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.