J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, J.D. Davis (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 91 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .425.
- In 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%) Davis has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (24.8%).
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33 games this season (31.4%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.249
|AVG
|.257
|.332
|OBP
|.332
|.395
|SLG
|.454
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|34
|52/21
|K/BB
|67/20
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.