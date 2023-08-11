On Friday, J.D. Davis (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Jon Gray TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 91 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .425.

In 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%) Davis has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (24.8%).

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 33 games this season (31.4%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .249 AVG .257 .332 OBP .332 .395 SLG .454 14 XBH 17 6 HR 9 22 RBI 34 52/21 K/BB 67/20 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings